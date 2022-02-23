Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 23, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This morning I learned that today is “Mount Fuji Day”: “The date was selected by playing on the syllables of mountain’s name — two for ‘fu,’ two for ‘ji’ and three for ‘san’ — which spells “Fuji-san” in Japanese”. Not sure how to celebrate Mount Fuji today? You should watch Laid-Back Camp! This will also help prepare you for the movie that is being released sometime this summer. As we get closer to the release date, more images are being revealed that show the campers looking a little older and in new environments, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what their lives are like now! Of course, I’ll probably be waiting a while for it to be streaming here…

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...