The Day Thread of Tim (2/22/22)

Long-time visitors to this website have undoubtedly seen a photo or two of Tim Cat. But do you really know him? Here are some Tim Facts.

Tim was born on a farm in Georgia in 2012. His human adopted him from an animal shelter nearby.

Tim’s original name was “Li’l Man,” which his human thought was dumb and so he changed to Tim, as inspired by Tiny Tim.

Tim has lived in Georgia, New Jersey, and now New York!

His favorite foods are anything that isn’t vegetables, shrimp tails, cat treats, and plastic.

Tim encourages you all to share cat photos of your own! And dog photos, I guess. If you want more Tim photos you can always ask his secondary human, nonsequiturcat, or check out his twitter @nonsequiturcat, where he has been sharing his lovely photos since late 2013.

Happy Posting!

