AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #81

Hey folks! We’re recording the 81st episode of the GamesCast on the afternoon of Sunday February 27th, EST, and we’d love to have you participate.

If you are available and want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. When on Sunday afternoon you’re available A couple of topic suggestions

Recording should take roughly 2 hours, maybe a little more, maybe a little less.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. Newcomers are welcome. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

