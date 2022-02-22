30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 22: Best Christmas Song

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about Christmas songs! Though we’re a couple of months past the actual event, it’s always a good time to talk about the holidays. Today, we want to know what your favorite Christmas song is and why!

Bonus Prompt: You guessed it, what’s your most hated Christmas song and why?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...