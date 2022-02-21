30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 21: Music Biopics

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about films about music and musicians! These kinds of projects have long been with us and today we want to know about your favorite one and your least liked one with why for both. And who would you want to see one produced for?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst trope of a biopic?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...