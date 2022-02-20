30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 20: Eurovision Time!

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about Eurovision! This has caught on more and more around the world and is gaining really well in America too. So today, we want to know what your experience has been like with it, any standouts over the years that have really caught your attention, who the worst winner was, and anything else!

Bonus Prompt: What’s one of your traditions when watching Eurovision?

