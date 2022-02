“Punk rock changed our lives, and these guys changed punk rock.”

– George Rapp (YouTube user, 6 years ago)

Those in the know know that the Minutemen rule, and those who don’t may well be on the way to making a life-altering musical discovery. Special thanks to YouTube user Ralph Landi for taking the time to convert this precious piece of musical history from VHS to MP4, and then upload it to YouTube for all to see and hear on January 27, 2013.

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

