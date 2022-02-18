Triviacados: Friday, February 18, 2022

Can the first person here each day create two Results threads (the first one for Wordle and the second one for Sporcle trivia) so they’re always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Notes:

Two movie titles can be made by placing a single word in the middle: that word completes one movie title and begins another.





For example:



(1952) LONE ________ WARS (1977)



The answer would be ‘STAR’, since it makes Lone Star, and Star Wars: both are movies from the correct years.

For example: (1952) LONE ________ WARS (1977) The answer would be ‘STAR’, since it makes Lone Star, and Star Wars: both are movies from the correct years. Years listed are UK release years.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...