Job Rants Thread – 2/18/2022 – A Short Break

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Before anyone asks, no; the JRT is not going on hiatus, I write little enough as it is. Rather, the title in this case refers to a few short days I decided to take off, this week due to my folks being in town. Really, I had been looking to take a day or two off to clear my head, and this seemed like as good an opportunity as any. Also, I completely forgot about it being President’s Day, Monday; so, happy surprise, there.

I can’t speak for the rest of you, but I think my office is entering that point where the solitude of winter is starting to get to us. Given that for the most part, we’re shut up in our offices all day, only to leave when it’s already dark and cold, one can see where the edges are starting to fray a bit. Couple that with the past three years and, well…Doubtlessly, we’ll persevere for lack of any other options, but damn if it still doesn’t feel like a long walk getting there.

Anyway, I have to cut this short; my mother is on the cleaning jag she usually is whenever she comes to visit, and I need to get out of my room so she can vacuum. Don’t give me that look, it makes her happy, for whatever reason.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Spring will be here, eventually…Eventually.

