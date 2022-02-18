Friday New Music 2/18

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s probably a lot of great music out today, but, it’s Beach House all the way for me today. Hurray For the Riff Raff too, but wow I can’t wait to listen to Beach House.
Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that. Enjoy!:
— A Will Away – Stew
— Aarti Jadu – L’ECOLE DE LA CAZ
— Alison Shearer – View From Above
— Anna Laura Quinn – Open The Door
— Annihilator – Metal II
— Archil & Leon – Blooming
— ARÐ – Take Up My Bones
— Arjen Anthony Lucassen – Revel In Time
— Basement Revolver – Embody
— Beach House – Once Twice Melody
— Beshken – Pantomime
— Big Nothing – Dog Hours
— The Birthday Massacre – Fascination
— Bloodywood – Rakshak
— Bob Stroger and The Headcutters – That’s My Name
— Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – Bobby Wier & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado
— The Body and OAA – Enemy of Love
— BROODS – Space Island
— Carlie Hanson – Tough Boy
— Catcher – The Fat Of A Broken Heart
— Choreomanic – Choreomanic
— Circa Arcana – Bridget Viginti EP
— Circle Jerks – Wild In The Streets (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Colin Stetson – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)
— CONSVMER – Obsession
— Dagoba – By Night
— Dawnrider – The Fourth Dawn
— Dead Star Talk – Too Many Too Much
— Death On Fire – The Dying Light
— Debit – The Long Count
— Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
— Desultory – Bitterness (Reissue)
— Desultory – Into Eternity (Reissue)
— Devoured Elysium – Void Grave
— Die! Die! Die! – This Is Not An Island Anymore
— Dreamtigers – Ellapsis
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Songs to Learn & Sing Back (Vinyl Reissue)
— Elephant Stone – Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune EP
— Ellah A. Thaun – Arcane Majeur Deux
— Embryonic Autopsy – Prophecies Of The Conjoined
— Ensia – Fake Love EP
— Euphemia Rise – Born a Cow
— Fostermother – The Ocean
— Fulanno – Nadie está a salvo del mal
— Fumigation – Structural Extermination
— GLASYA – Attarghan
— Goodbye June – See Where The Night Goes
— Gregor Barnett (of The Menzingers) – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave
— The Heavy Hours – Gardens
— Howless – To Repel Ghosts
— Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth
— In Arcadia – Hauntology
— The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
— Jarguna – Neogene
— Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
— Jeff Parker (of Tortoise) – The Relatives (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jonas Lindberg and The Other Side – Miles From Nowhere
— JP Cooper – She
— Katie Tupper – Towards the End EP
— Kendra Morris – Nine Lives
— Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP
— Kuoleman Galleria – Pystyyn kuollut
— kuru – splitting time EP
— Lavender Country – Blackberry Rose
— Liam Benzvi – Acts of Service
— Lord Agheros – Koinè
— Los Campesinos! – Hello Sadness (Vinyl Reissue)
— Los Campesinos! – Romance is Boring (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lucas/Heaven – Blues of the World
— Lumberob – Language Learner
— Lunar Noon – Symbolic Creature
— MAITA – I Just Want To Be Wild For You
— Manic Sinners – King Of The Badlands
— Matt Pike (of High on Fire) – Pike Vs. the Automation
— Methyl Ethel – Are You Haunted?
— Metronomy – Small World
— Michael Lane – Take It Slow
— Mickey Leigh – Variants Of Vibe
— Monsoon – Ghost Party
— Natalia M. King – Woman Mind Of My Own
— The Neptune Power Foundation – Le Demon De L’Amour
— Oliver Future – A Year At Home
— Oliver Tree – Cowboy Tears
— Pan•American – The Patience Fader
— Perpetual Paradox – Endless Cycle
— rOZZ – Time
— Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci – Wind Bells Falls
— Rot TV – Tales of Torment
— Rupert Clervaux – Zibaldone IV of CVX
— Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities
— Sammi – Silver
— Sarah Borges – Together Alone
— Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer
— Shout Out Louds – House
— Shovels & Rope – Manticore
— The Skinner Brothers – Soul Boy II
— SLEEPWULF – Sunbeams Curl
— Spirits Of Fire – Embrace The Unknown
— Star One – Revel In Time
— Steve Poltz – Stardust & Satellites
— Stro Elliot (of The Roots) – Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined by Stro Elliot
— Swami John Reis (of Rock From the Crypt) – Ride the Wild Night
— Tame Impala – The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set
— The Threshold HouseBoy Choir (Throbbing Gristle’s Peter Cristopherson) – Form Grows Rampant
— The Thing With Feathers – Sundays In The South EP
— Tom McKay – Call To The Dæmon Sultan
— Uèle Lamore – Loom
— Vacuum – Vacuum
— Various Artists – The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2: Comrade
— Various Artists – Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono
— Veonity – Elements of Power
— The Vex Collection – The Vex Collection
— Vulcan Tyrant – Vulcanocide
— White Lies – As I Try Not To Fall Apart
— Wynona Bleach – Moonsoake
— Yawn – Materialism
— Youth Sector – Adult Contemporary EP