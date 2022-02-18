Friday New Music 2/18

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s probably a lot of great music out today, but, it’s Beach House all the way for me today. Hurray For the Riff Raff too, but wow I can’t wait to listen to Beach House.

Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, and all that. Enjoy!:

— A Will Away – Stew

— Aarti Jadu – L’ECOLE DE LA CAZ

— Alison Shearer – View From Above

— Anna Laura Quinn – Open The Door

— Annihilator – Metal II

— Archil & Leon – Blooming

— ARÐ – Take Up My Bones

— Arjen Anthony Lucassen – Revel In Time

— Basement Revolver – Embody

— Beach House – Once Twice Melody

— Beshken – Pantomime

— Big Nothing – Dog Hours

— The Birthday Massacre – Fascination

— Bloodywood – Rakshak

— Bob Stroger and The Headcutters – That’s My Name

— Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – Bobby Wier & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado

— The Body and OAA – Enemy of Love

— BROODS – Space Island

— Carlie Hanson – Tough Boy

— Catcher – The Fat Of A Broken Heart

— Choreomanic – Choreomanic

— Circa Arcana – Bridget Viginti EP

— Circle Jerks – Wild In The Streets (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Colin Stetson – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

— CONSVMER – Obsession

— Dagoba – By Night

— Dawnrider – The Fourth Dawn

— Dead Star Talk – Too Many Too Much

— Death On Fire – The Dying Light

— Debit – The Long Count

— Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

— Desultory – Bitterness (Reissue)

— Desultory – Into Eternity (Reissue)

— Devoured Elysium – Void Grave

— Die! Die! Die! – This Is Not An Island Anymore

— Dreamtigers – Ellapsis

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Songs to Learn & Sing Back (Vinyl Reissue)

— Elephant Stone – Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune EP

— Ellah A. Thaun – Arcane Majeur Deux

— Embryonic Autopsy – Prophecies Of The Conjoined

— Ensia – Fake Love EP

— Euphemia Rise – Born a Cow

— Fostermother – The Ocean

— Fulanno – Nadie está a salvo del mal

— Fumigation – Structural Extermination

— GLASYA – Attarghan

— Goodbye June – See Where The Night Goes

— Gregor Barnett (of The Menzingers) – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave

— The Heavy Hours – Gardens

— Howless – To Repel Ghosts

— Hurray For The Riff Raff – Life On Earth

— In Arcadia – Hauntology

— The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

— Jarguna – Neogene

— Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

— Jeff Parker (of Tortoise) – The Relatives (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jonas Lindberg and The Other Side – Miles From Nowhere

— JP Cooper – She

— Katie Tupper – Towards the End EP

— Kendra Morris – Nine Lives

— Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP

— Kuoleman Galleria – Pystyyn kuollut

— kuru – splitting time EP

— Lavender Country – Blackberry Rose

— Liam Benzvi – Acts of Service

— Lord Agheros – Koinè

— Los Campesinos! – Hello Sadness (Vinyl Reissue)

— Los Campesinos! – Romance is Boring (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lucas/Heaven – Blues of the World

— Lumberob – Language Learner

— Lunar Noon – Symbolic Creature

— MAITA – I Just Want To Be Wild For You

— Manic Sinners – King Of The Badlands

— Matt Pike (of High on Fire) – Pike Vs. the Automation

— Methyl Ethel – Are You Haunted?

— Metronomy – Small World

— Michael Lane – Take It Slow

— Mickey Leigh – Variants Of Vibe

— Monsoon – Ghost Party

— Natalia M. King – Woman Mind Of My Own

— The Neptune Power Foundation – Le Demon De L’Amour

— Oliver Future – A Year At Home

— Oliver Tree – Cowboy Tears

— Pan•American – The Patience Fader

— Perpetual Paradox – Endless Cycle

— rOZZ – Time

— Robbie Lee & Lea Bertucci – Wind Bells Falls

— Rot TV – Tales of Torment

— Rupert Clervaux – Zibaldone IV of CVX

— Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities

— Sammi – Silver

— Sarah Borges – Together Alone

— Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer

— Shout Out Louds – House

— Shovels & Rope – Manticore

— The Skinner Brothers – Soul Boy II

— SLEEPWULF – Sunbeams Curl

— Spirits Of Fire – Embrace The Unknown

— Star One – Revel In Time

— Steve Poltz – Stardust & Satellites

— Stro Elliot (of The Roots) – Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined by Stro Elliot

— Swami John Reis (of Rock From the Crypt) – Ride the Wild Night

— Tame Impala – The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set

— The Threshold HouseBoy Choir (Throbbing Gristle’s Peter Cristopherson) – Form Grows Rampant

— The Thing With Feathers – Sundays In The South EP

— Tom McKay – Call To The Dæmon Sultan

— Uèle Lamore – Loom

— Vacuum – Vacuum

— Various Artists – The Black Joy Experience Vol. 2: Comrade

— Various Artists – Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono

— Veonity – Elements of Power

— The Vex Collection – The Vex Collection

— Vulcan Tyrant – Vulcanocide

— White Lies – As I Try Not To Fall Apart

— Wynona Bleach – Moonsoake

— Yawn – Materialism

— Youth Sector – Adult Contemporary EP

