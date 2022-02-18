All Things Cricket: February 18th

- New Zealand is way out in front against South Africa on Day 3 of the first of their two Tests. South Africa were bowled out for 95, and then New Zealand compiled a huge 482 total in response. Henry Nichols reached 105 and Tom Blundell almost got a ton before getting caught behind at 95. Matt Henry took 7 wickets in the first innings and followed that with 58* to become the first number 11 to ever take 7 wickets and go over 50 in the history of Test matches.
- India won both of the first two of three T20Is with the Windies. Ravi Bishnoi was player of the match in the first game and Rishabh Pant took those honors in the second game.
- Australia have swept all four of five T20Is so far against Sri Lanka, needing a super over in the second one and winning the rest comfortably.
- The White Ferns took an insurmountable 3-0 lead in their five-ODI series with the India women. Both the last two games made it to the final over before New Zealand crossed the line. Amelia Kerr had 119* in game 2 and 67 in game 3.
- Oman lost their first game at home to Nepal in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The US play in Qualifier B later in the year.
- Queensland, chasing first-place Western Australia, is at 221/6 against fourth-place Victoria after Day 1 in the latest round of the Sheffield Shield.
- The IPL Auction was held. Top price was Ishan Kishan at 15.25 crore to Mumbai. Liam Livingstone was the top overseas buy at 11.5 crore by Punjab.
- That’s plenty. Please submit your bid for what I missed in the comments.