Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 17

Today’s contestants are:

Linda, a retired archivist, whose grandchildren play J!6;

Matt, an elementary school teacher, imagined himself playing the tuba, then did; and

Charles, a geographer, gives mom credit for his reading and the free babysitting. Charles is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,500.

Jeopardy!

PLUS // MIDAS // THAT’S SO CLICHÉ! // DESSERT // JAZZ GREATS // ABRAHAM LINCOLN

DD1 – $1,000 – DESSERT – What the French call an omelette norvégienne is what Americans call this dessert (Matt lost $4,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Charles $2,400, Matt $1,000, Linda $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BRITISH TERRITORIES & DEPENDENCIES // THE MOVIE TITLE ELEMENT // ANIMALS OF NOTE // A HARD CATEGORY // A MEASURE OF AUTHORITY // “FOR” WHAT ITS WORTH

DD2 – $1,600 – BRITISH TERRITORIES & DEPENDENCIES – Point Christian & Bounty Bay are features of this South Pacific island territory (Linda lost $3,000 from her total of $9,600 vs. $10,400 for Charles.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A HARD CATEGORY – This brand with a biblical character in its name offers hardside luggage with a polycarbonite composite shell (Matt won $4,000 from his score of $4,600 to move into second place behind Charles, who had $12,800.)

Scores going into FJ: Charles $14,400, Matt $11,400, Linda $10,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LONG-RUNNING TV SHOW CHARACTERS – This character who has been on the air for more than 50 years is only 6 1/2 years old

Only Matt was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to win with $21,400.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could complete the cliché “The proof of the pudding is in the eating”.

The writers judge themselves: There was a clue about British “entrance tests to admits kids to this kind of school that not our writers, obviously” (grammar school).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Baked Alaska? DD2 – What is Pitcairn? DD3 – What is Samsonite? FJ – Who is Big Bird?

