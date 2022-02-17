Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH, 2022:

Big Nate (Paramount+)

Dream Raider (HBO Max)

Erax (Netflix)Fistful Of Vengeance (Netflix)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix)

Heart Shot (Netflix)

Inside The Black Box (Crackle)

Into The Wild Frontier Series Premiere (INSP)

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life (Netflix)

Piece Of My Heart Series Premiere (Topic)

Secrets Of The Salisbury Poisonings (Discovery+)

They Live In The Grey (Shudder)

Trolls: Trollstopia (Peacock)

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (HBO Max)

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH, 2022:

Alien Abduction: Betty & Barney Hill (Discovery+)

Alien Abduction: Travis Walton (Discovery+)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix)

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things Season Three Premiere (Magnolia)

Lincoln’s Dilemma (Apple TV+)

LOL! Last One Laughing Canada (Prime Video)

Love Is Blind Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Lov3 (Prime Video)

Painting With John (HBO Max)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission To Mars (Netflix)

Severance Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Space Force Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Premiere (Prime Video)

The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

Uprooted (Discovery+)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2022:

Caught In His Web (Lifetime)

Whitesnake: Story Of Their Songs (Reelz)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, 2022:

Don’t Kill Me (Netflix)From Series Premiere (Epix)

Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small Season Two Finale (PBS)

Talking Dead Spring Premiere (AMC)

The Walking Dead Season Eleven Part Two (AMC)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST, 2022:

All-American Midseason Premiere (The CW)

All-American: Homecoming Series Premiere (The CW)

American Song Contest Series Premiere (NBC)

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War (History)

Independent Lens: Apart (PBS)

The End Game Series Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND, 2022:

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

Doubling Down With The Derricos Season Premiere (TLC)

Fanny Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special (PBS)

Finding Your Roots Season Eight Finale (PBS)

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp Series Premiere (CNBC)

Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, 2022:

Free Guy (Disney+)

Nature: American Horses (PBS)

Nova: Augmented (PBS)

Predicting My MS (PBS)

Snowfall Season Premiere (FX)

UFO (Netflix)

