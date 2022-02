Elvis Presley allegedly took fashion tips from Liberace, yet he was considered the epitome of heterosexual desire.

There have been Elvis biopics before. But Baz Luhrmann’s bringing some fantasy elements to the performances.

As for the dialogue? It’s traditional Walk Hard hooey. “I just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can.”

Watch the trailer and share your thoughts.

