The Book Nook Tries to Adapt (2/16)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Hollywood loves them some books to adapt, though whether they succeed is usually up for debate (although it’s fairly often a case of “well, you tried”). While it makes sense to try and look for popular novels that are actually filmable and have a built-in audience, there are plenty of books that seem unadaptable where movie studios try anyway, often to varying results. Ulysses comes to mind, as does Atlas Shrugged (though whether that one should have been adapted in the first place is also very much up for debate) or Cloud Atlas.

For this week’s discussion, what book do you view as utterly unadaptable, and why? Has that stopped filmmakers from trying? And how would you approach an adaptation, if you could do whatever you wanted with it?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

