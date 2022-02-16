AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Microscope

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Today’s discussion topic is the School of Conjuration Wizard. Wizards who specialize in this school of magic focus on spells that produce creatures and objects from thin air. Conjuration magic also encompasses teleportation effects, both through space and between places of existence.

Starting at level 2, as a Conjuration Savant, the time and gold cost to copy conjuration spells into your spellbook are halved. You can also perform a Minor Conjuration as an action, creating an inanimate object in your hand or on the ground within 10 feet of you. The object can be no more than 3 feet on any side, and must weigh less than 10 pounds. The object is visibly magical, radiating dim light in a 5-foot radius, and it disappears after 1 hour or if it takes or deals any damage.

At 6th level, you can use an action for a Benign Transportation, teleporting up to 30 feet to an unoccupied space you can see. Alternatively, you can swap places with a Small or Medium creature within range, provided that the creature is willing. Once you use this ability, you can’t do so again until you complete a long rest or cast a conjuration spell of 1st level or higher.

At level 10, Focused Conjuration makes it easier for you to maintain your conjuration spells. Taking damage can not break your concentration, as long as you’re concentration a spell from the conjuration school.

Finally, at 14th level you can create Durable Summons. Any creature that you create with a conjuration spell comes into being with 30 temporary hit points on top of its normal HP.

Instead of D&D this week, our group ended up playing an impromptu game of Microscope. If you haven’t heard of it, Microscope is a game where you create a historical timeline for an imagined universe, but rather than laying things down chronologically, you start with broad strokes and then narrow down to specific events and scenes. I really liked the broad, collaborative world-building aspects of it, but personally, the loosey-goosey improv role-playing when you get down to playing out specific scenes wasn’t really my cup of tea–mostly because I’m not good at it.

We ended up telling the story of a secret society of squid-worshiping cultists on a planet with vast oceans, a few large landmasses that were inhospitable to life away from the coasts, and no small islands. We had floating cities on the backs of giant turtles, no sailing vessels, and most people could communicate psychically. Oh, and there was no such thing as squid on the planet, which made the existence of the space-bound eldritch Oversquid (which would eventually arrive and consume the planet, shepherded by its cultists) a bit more interesting. There were also a race of lizard-people, though we never got around to fleshing out how they fit into things.

