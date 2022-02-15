Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 15

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lara, a middle school teacher, sometimes minds losing to her 13-year-old son in chess;

Jimmy, an international economic development consultant, taught English in Albania; and

Dave, a writer, was yelled at by Marcel Marceau. Dave is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,200.

Jeopardy!

OH THE THINGS I’VE DONE // EDIBLE ETYMOLOGY // A CHAPTER OF IT BEGINS… // TONY-WINNING MUSICALS BY SONG // INTERNATIONAL PRISONS // 6-LETTER VERBS

DD1 – $600 – 6-LETTER VERBS – This word meaning “to interfere” comes from the Latin for “foot” (Dave won $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Dave $5,800, Jimmy $5,600, Lara $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 50 STATES // WHO WAS THAT MASCARA-ED MAN // U.N. RESOLUTIONS // THE HUMAN BODY // FROM THE OLD TOOL SHED // IT’S THE ONLY VOWEL

DD2 – $1,200 – THE HUMAN BODY – 2-word term for the group of nerves behind the stomach (Jimmy lost $3,600 from his total of $9,600 vs. $7,800 for Dave.)

DD3 – $800 – U.N. RESOLUTIONS – Issued on this date, Security Council Resolution 1368 was on “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts” (Jimmy lost $3,000 from his score of $6,800 v. $9,000 for Dave.)

Scores going into FJ: Dave $17,400, Jimmy $10,600, Lara -$2,200.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AUTHORS – Early in his career he worked for a newspaper whose style guide said, “use short sentences” & “use vigorous English”

Both players were correct on FJ. Dave added $4,600 to win with $22,000 for a three-day total of $69,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the king who tried to flee Paris in 1791, Jimmy’s guess came up one short of King Louis XVI.

Judging the writers: Regarding the IT’S THE ONLY VOWEL category: I’m pretty sure if we can figure out the one-vowel word the clue is going for, we can pick out the vowel. Reqiring the vowel instead of the word just seems like a pointless extra step.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is impede? DD2 – What is solar plexus? DD3 – What is Sept. 12, 2001? FJ – Who was Hemingway?

