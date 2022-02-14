The Valentine’s Day Thread Salutes Lumity

This Valentine’s Day, we are tipping our hats to Luz Noceda and Amity Blight, the two young lovebirds from Disney’s The Owl House. They’re adorable, and deserve all the happiness!



Also, c’mon, none of you are surprised I did this thread for today, right?

I hope y’all have a magical holiday! If you have a spouse or partner, show them plenty of love today! And if you’re single, show yourself plenty of love today! Whatever your relationship status is, I wish you all the best. Happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...