Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Hung, an assistant adjunct professor, owns an escape room;

Carrie, a healthcare administrator, has a lucky picture of Ken with Alex; and

Dave, a writer, has a degree in aerospace, which is reflected in his tattoos. Dave is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,000.

Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY // POP CULTURE STUPID ANSWERS // CLASSIC NOVELS // COMMERCIAL SLOGANS // AMERICAN FIVES // SMELL YOU LATER

DD1 – $600 – GEOGRAPHY – The Aleutians divide the Bering Sea and the Pacific, but are still part of the belt with this un-icy name (Dave lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Dave $4,400, Carrie $3,600, Hung $600.

Double Jeopardy!

BEHIND THE OLD TESTAMENT NAME // POTPOURRI // PART LATIN BEFORE & AFTER // SCIENCE // HISTORY BOOKS // JOHNNY GILBERT READS LYRICS FROM THE HEART

DD2 – $1,200 – BEHIND THE OLD TESTAMENT NAME – This youngest son of Jacob had a name meaning “son of my right hand” (Dave lost $5,000 from his total of $17,200 vs. $4,000 for Carrie.)

DD3 – $2,000 – HISTORY BOOKS – “The Rise & Spectacular Fall of God’s Holy Warriors” is the subtitle of a recent history of this medieval order of knights (With two other clues remaining, Dave won $3,000 from his score of $16,600 vs. $5,000 for Hung.)

Scores going into FJ: Dave $19,200, Carrie $5,200, Hung $5,000.

Final Jeopardy!

THE MIDWEST – At about 90,000 it’s the most populous U.S. city on North America’s biggest lake

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Dave dropped $2,400 to win with $17,200 for a two-day total of $47.200, becoming in Ken’s words, the “longest running mohawk champion in Jeopardy! history.”

Odds and Ends

Clue selection strategy: After Dave picked DD2, he stayed in that category for two more clues until it was finished. Then with two categories to choose from to find DD3, the players went through the entire “Johnny Gilbert lyrics” one, before Dave finally chose the most likely placement under with $2,000 clue in the history category.

Triple Stumper of the day: In POP CULTURE STUPID ANSWERS, no one guessed that the real last name of “Sanford and Son” star Redd Foxx is Sanford.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Ring of Fire? DD2 – What is Benjamin? DD3 – Who were Knights Templar? FJ – What is Duluth, Minnesota?

