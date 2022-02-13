No Death At The Box Office For The Death On The Nile The February 11th – 13th Win

The Super Bowl weekend is never a good time for film as it dominates a lot of attention but this year has a mix of things that changes it a bit. Valentine’s Day is just after it so there are people doing movies for that event and we’ve got a lot of films back into theaters or expanding as part of their place on the Oscar list, which has drawn some folks back.

Death on the Nile couldn’t best the total from 2013’s Rings that would have let it have the best Super Bowl take since 2010’s Warm Bodies landed at $20 million but the new film came close at $12.8 million to the $13 million of Rings. The film is getting a solid worldwide opening and is likely to draw in a good bit more overseas for a number of reasons and with just a $90 million budget it has a better chance of making money when all is said and done than a lot of other films.

Marry Me opened in third place this weekend while also showing on Peacock and it did just $8 million. Blacklight also debuted this weekend and did far worse at $3.6 million. Jackass Forever fell to the #2 slot with a $8 million take while Spider-Man slid to fourth with a $7.1 million take, bring it to just under $760 million, which has it in third place now for domestic unadjusted initial gross.

Next weekend see Dog and Uncharted arrive as the two films that are going wide.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Death on the Nile 20th Century Studios $12,800,000 3,280 $3,902 $12,800,000 2 Jackass Forever Paramount $8,050,000 3,653 $2,204 $37,419,702 3 Marry Me Universal $8,000,000 3,642 $2,197 $8,000,000 4 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $7,150,000 3,300 $2,167 $759,000,817 5 Blacklight Briarcliff $3,600,000 2,772 $1,299 $3,600,000 6 Sing 2 Universal $2,950,000 2,831 $1,042 $143,388,555 7 Moonfall Lionsgate $2,850,000 3,446 $827 $15,153,549 8 Scream Paramount $2,835,000 2,619 $1,082 $73,176,632 9 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $922,501 1,977 $467 $13,991,311 10 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $433,000 900 $481 $36,747,611 11 Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert, The Disney $412,000 181 $2,276 $853,720 12 Redeeming Love Universal $355,000 980 $362 $8,822,070

