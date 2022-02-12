WW176: Oops! All Cupids: The Cult of the Black Pill (Day 2)

After Taylor Swift’s dramatic and noble sacrifice, the group headed to bed after washing their CutCo Brand Kitchen Knives. Darkness descended upon the corporate retreat slash speed-dating camp slash mixer slash convention, but not all attendees went to sleep.

One soul moved around quietly, mumbling about true love being a conspiracy and that the only thing that was true was that the Matrix was actually about how cool Neo is for being a super rad hacker gun guy and nothing else. As they put on their Morpheus glasses and prepared their speech, written in their special notebook, someone else snuck up behind them.

Now, CutCo Brand Kitchen Knives come in a variety of types for different jobs. Some knives work well with bread, others with flesh. There aren’t any that are designed to destroy tiny statuettes specifically, but there was one labeled “for removing souls” in the back of the catalog. This was the knife that met the Precious Moment statuette as it mimed offering two pills.

Precious Moments Statue (Ralph) is dead. They were the Charismatic Leader (Wolf Recruiter).

The statue was left dead on the ground, now chipped and soulless. The knife had done its job (and kept its edge surprisingly well). But soon after the killer had left, a new attendee stumbled upon the scene. Rather than gasp or call to the others, they simply chuckled at the image of such a cute statuette with such a horrified face. Just before they moved one, however, they noticed a book in the statuette’s hand. They picked it up, and read the title: How to Make Friends Even if Your Ideas Are Really Toxic. Seeing how useful this could be, they pocketed it.

In another room, the poor soul with hearts as eyes and an eye as a heart slept with their hearts closed. Someone else entered quietly. They decided to be quiet because who knew if this creature’s hands were ears or something. Not having brought their CutCo Brand Kitchen Knife with them, they grabbed a pillow instead. It was a mercy, really. Who would want to live that kind of life? Well, that is what you tell yourself later when you find the body.

Heart-Eyes Abomination Emoji (April) is dead. They were Vanilla Town.

Everyone wakes up fresh as daisies.

There has been a game format shift. The Red Pill is no more, and the Serial Killer is now the leader of the Black Pill. Some rules no longer apply. Please see drop-downs for deprecated rules and updated rules.

Red Pill Cult Mechanics The Charismatic Leader will recruit a new Cultist every night.

The first recruit will become the Manipulative Sidekick (Backup Charismatic Leader).

The Cult cannot kill until either: The Serial Killer dies They recruit a vigilante

Once the cult begins killing, they can no longer recruit. [collapse]

Serial Killer/Black Pill Cult Mechanics Role was assigned after Cupids chose their Fated Lovers.

Cannot be recruited by the cult.

The original Serial Killer gets one kill each night and can recruit an apprentice.

gets one kill each night The Apprentice gets one 50% accurate kill each night. If the original SK dies, then the Apprentice becomes the new SK.

If the Apprentice dies, the original SK can choose the next night to either perform a kill or recruit a new Apprentice. The new Apprentice will immediately be able to use their 50% night kill shot.

ANYONE can be recruited as an Apprentice. [collapse]

Cupid, Lover, & Polyamory Mechanics Cupid Mechanics: The Cupids among you have picked two players each to become Fated Lovers.

Cupids cannot be recruited by the cult unless their Role changes through acquiring a power (Investigator/Vigilante/Doctor). Cupids are now recruitable to become an Apprentice .

. Inquisitive Cupid creates the Investigator Couple. Townie investigator may each night learn if a targeted player is involved with the cult or not. A cult-aligned investigator will be able to identify Cupids and Lovers instead.

Couple. Blade Cupid creates the Vigilante Couple: Vigilante has the power to target one player for a night kill. If a vigilante is recruited into the cult, the cult can no longer recruit and must start offering sacrifices.

Couple: Healing Cupid creates Doctor Couple Doctor may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. Doctor cannot save a player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will block a kill completely if they protect the night-kill-targeted Lover.

Couple Lover Mechanics: Fated Lovers will be told how many fated partners they have, but not what their power will be. Each Fated Lover gets one guess per night for who their partner(s) might be. A correct guess unlocks a Couple chat and their shared power is activated for immediate use that same night.

will be told how many fated partners they have, but not what their power will be. Each Fated Lover gets one guess per night for who their partner(s) might be. A correct guess unlocks a Couple chat and their shared power is activated for immediate use that same night. If a Fated Lover is killed before their couple is formed: Their would-be Lover enters a Couple with their patron Cupid. If their patron Cupid is also dead, then the power is lost forever.

If a Fated Lover is recruited, then the other Fated Lover of the couple will be told they have lost their soulmate to the incels. The Cupid will inhereit the unactivated power alone.

If an activated Lover is recruited, then their partner(s) is/are night killed. The recruited lover becomes a Roled Cultist, retaining their power.

If one activated Lover dies, then both die, unless… Polyamory Mechanics: Multiple Lovers can form Fated Polyamourous arrangements.

All members will share a chat and may all participate in deciding how their powers will be used during the night phase. A power will be available as long as the two Lovers who originally hold the power are alive.

To borrow terminology from computer programming… a “leaf” is a Lover who was only fated to be with one other person and a “node” is a player chosen by multiple Cupids to be with multiple people.

If a “leaf” is killed, then the other members of the poly group will stay alive, but the leaf’s power is lost.

If a “node” is killed, then all of their connected “leaf” lovers die with them. The deaths will not chain propagate if a “node” was connected to another “node.”

If any polyamorous player is recruited, then the rest of the Lovers in the group will die, regardless of “leaf”/”node” status. The recruited player can bring any powers that were originally theirs with to them to benefit the cult. [collapse]

Win Conditions!

If the Black Pill Cult makes up 50% of the population and the SK is dead , then they win.

Cult makes up 50% of the population , then they win. If all scum dies, then town wins.

If the Serial Killer kills everyone else, then they win.

Roles To avoid giving away too much, the total possible number of VT, Lovers, and Cultists is tracked rather than the actual number. For example, “≤14 Vanilla Townies” is read as “up to 14 Vanilla Townies”. However, KOBKI (“Kill-or-be-killed”) will be announced. Town: (14 total) ≤ 13 Vanilla Townies

13 Vanilla Townies ≤ 4 Fated Lovers

4 Fated Lovers ≤ 1 Inquisitive Cupid (grants Investigator Couple)

1 Inquisitive Cupid (grants Investigator Couple) ≤ 1 Blade Cupid (grants Vigilante Couple)

1 Blade Cupid (grants Vigilante Couple) ≤ 1 Healing Cupid (grants Doctor Couple)

1 Healing Cupid (grants Doctor Couple) ≤ 2 Investigator Lovers (Couple)

2 Investigator Lovers (Couple) ≤ 2 Vigilante Lovers (Couple)

2 Vigilante Lovers (Couple) ≤2 Doctor Lovers (Couple) Scum: (2 total) 1 Charismatic Leader

0 Manipulative Sidekick will take over if the Charismatic Leader dies.

0 Cultists

1 Serial Killer

1 Apprentice [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase.

. If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal chat. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple channel. However, you may directly quote from your couple channel.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your channels. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. [collapse]

Players Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) April (@April_LKD:disqus) VT sic (@sic_humor:disqus) Lindsay (@gaydisaster:disqus) Indy (@inndeeeeed2:disqus) MSD (@DekaTria:disqus) Cork (@disqus_Tr5XJm6gin:disqus) Cop (@copontheedgeish:disqus) raven (@ravenampersand:disqus) Quee (@mrsqueequeg:disqus) Nate (@NateTheLesser:disqus) Fated Vigilante emm (@emmelemm:disqus) Tiff (@tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus) Goat (@GoatfulDead:disqus) Wasp (@unstoppablewasp:disqus) Josephus (@josephusbrown:disqus) Side (@side_character:disqus) Ralph (@RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus) Charismatic Leader Chum (@ChumJoely:disqus) Backups: hoho (@hohodor:disqus) [collapse]

Twilight is at 10PM Eastern on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual.

Vote Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1y_eKBplc4cuGu04t3GbB1Txf7s9bSdN_Telign4EQVA/edit?usp=sharing

