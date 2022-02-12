The Night Thread is Shirts (February 12, 2022)

“Hello, well that was the sound of Roger’s Wah Wah Rabbits. You heard them eating endive there. That’s very cheap at this time of the year. But now here in Willesden Green…yes, brrr…it is a bit chilly, but no matter, because here comes a gentleman and we’re going to talk to him about shirts.”

“Excuse me, sir, would you mind talking to us about shirts?”

“Do what?”

“About shirts.”

“Shirts?”

“Yes…”

“I’ve got plenty at home.”

“Good grief!”

…

“And here comes a lady with an enchanting little kangaroo. And I’m going to ask her something about shirts. No I’m not. Because she’s given me a rather a vulgar sign…”

…

“Excuse me, would you mind, we’re talking about shirts.”

“Huh?”

“About shirts.”

“Shirts?”

“Yes, the problem of shirts. The kind of…um, you know, are they necessary? Shirts.”

“Where it is?”

“Where it is. Yes, where is shirts?”

“I don’t know.”

“You don’t know. Um, oh dear.”

…

“There’s a gentleman marching down here with a really determined stride. He looks a little cautious. He’s hopping. Excuse me, sir, would you mind talking to me for a moment at all?”

“What do you mean, guv’nor? What do you want to know?”

“Well, we’re talking about shirts. About are they still necessary do you think? I mean, do you think they should they stop making shirts?”

“Oh, no, not at all. A man’s not dressed unless he’s got a nice shirt on, guv’nor, is he?”

“Not really. What about the lengths of the shirt? Because the old ones used to be very long.”

“Well, I’m more for the short shirt. The old types old-fashioned, mate. Gotta be a bit modern these days, guv’nor, ain’t yer?”

“Well, you’re certainly with it, anyway!”

“Well, you’ve got to be with it.”

“Cor, that’s the stuff. Okay, well thank you very much. See you!”

“Right-ho! Bye-bye!”

“Goodbye! Well, I think we’re going to have to leave it there and I’m going to take you right away straight over to the Earls Court Olympia to watch the shirt event. I’ll repeat that: the shirt event. I’ll repeat that: the shirt event. I’ll repeat that: the shirt event. I’ll repeat that: the shirt event.”

Take care of yourselves and your shirts, everyone!

