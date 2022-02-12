Svengoolie Discussion Thread 2/12/2022: Revenge of The Creature

From the MeTV website…

“Revenge of the Creature is, of course, the sequel to Universal’s fabulously successful The Creature from the Black Lagoon—and like its predecessor, the film was lensed in 3-D (though released “flat” in most theatres). Though the audience had seen the Gill-Man shot full of holes in the first picture, he still resides in the Black Lagoon in the sequel, apparently none the worse for wear. Two oceanographers (John Bromfield and Robert B. Williams) capture the creature and put him on display at Florida’s Ocean Harbor Park (actually Marineland of the Atlantic). Here the hapless Gill-Man is taught a few words of English by compassionate icthyologists John Agar and Lori Nelson. Eventually, however, the creature reverts to type, kills one of his captors and goes on a rampage. And once again, he manages to briefly abduct the heroine and carry her off. Not nearly as good as the first Creature, this followup is saved by the underwater photography of Charles S. Welbourne—and by the effective performance by Ricou Browning as the Gill-Man. “

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

