Judy Blume Day Thread

Judy Blume was born on February 12, 1938 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She is an author known for her children’s and young adult novels including Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, Deenie, and the “Fudge” books. Blume was one of the first young adult authors to write about masturbation, menstruation, teen sex, and birth control. These topics have led to Blume’s books being some of the “most frequently challenged” in U.S. school & public libraries.

In 1996, the American Library Association awarded her the Margaret A. Edwards award “for significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature.” She has also been recognized as a Library of Congress Living Legend.

Interesting Wikipedia Fact: Judy’s daughter, Randy, is a therapist who helps writers complete their books.

