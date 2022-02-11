Job Rants Thread – 2/11/2021 – Open Table

Hey all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hnh…Tired. Bored. Want this week to just end.

On the plus side, I did get to run my office again for a day…Albeit after my boss remembered to call and tell me two hours into the work day. Still, any day where I can let the most minuscule and insignificant amount of power go to my head is always a good one.

How’ve you all been?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The days are getting longer and warmer. No big quip, It just makes me happy to think about.

