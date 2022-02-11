Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 11

Introducing today’s contestants:

Dave, a writer, whose mohawk changes colors;

Gillian, a University of Kansas student, is looking at government work; and

Nick, a technical services engineer, played contrabass clarinet, but not with a mohawk. Lawrence is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,900.

Jeopardy!

NAMES OF THE PAST // AMERICAN FOLKLORE // BOATS & SHIPS // I”M TOO SEXY: A LYRICAL POTPOURRI // MY MOVIE OCCUPATION // ORDINAL PHRASES

DD1 – $800 – BOATS & SHIPS – These boats in the lagoon at Boston’s Public Garden were inspired by the opera “Lohengrin” & declared a Boston landmark (Nick lost $3,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Nick $1,200, Gillian -$400, Dave $7,200.

Double Jeopardy!

A PLACE IN THE SUN // AUTOBIOGRAPHIES // WEAPONS // FLOWER NAMES // TRANSLATE THE BRITISH ENGLISH // “S.T.” ON THE TV

DD2 – $2,000 – FLOWER NAMES – This flower whose name is derived from “wolf” is also a term used to describe wolves (Dave won $4,000 from his total of $14,800 vs. $10,400 for Nick.)

DD3 – $1,200 – AUTOBIOGRAPHIES – “Freedom in Exile” is the autobiography of Tenzin Gyatso, better known by this religious title (With two other clues remaining, Dave won $5,000 from his score of $22,800 vs. $13,600 for Nick.)

Scores going into FJ: Nick $13,600, Gillian $4,000, Dave $29,800.

Final Jeopardy!

INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS – A piece of writing advice from this man who died in 1904 concludes, “Otherwise don’t put it there”

Only Dave was correct on FJ, adding $200 to win with $30,000.

Odds and Ends

Clue selection strategy: Nick had control of the board with one untouched category remaining in DJ. Despite being far behind Dave and in desperate need of DD3 to cut the margin, Nick chose the $400 clue. Dave then gained control, found DD3 two clues later and it helped him put the game away.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the cowboy from folklore lost by his parents near a certain Texas river (Pecos Bill) or the Waltz King who combined his orchestra with his dad’s (Johann Strauss Jr.).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Swan Boats? DD2 – What is lupine? DD3 – Who is the Dalai Lama? FJ – Who was Chekhov?

