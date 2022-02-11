Day Thread of the Dead (02/11)

Last Friday, we celebrated George Romero‘s birthday here at the Avocado. I re-watched Day of the Dead last weekend to celebrate.

The third entry in the original Dead trilogy features a band of scientists and soldiers trying to work together to find a cure for the zombie apocalypse. Tensions run high and the stress of the situation of living in an underground bunker together starts to cause a rise in anger and hostility among the men and women. Dr. Logan thinks if the living dead can be domesticated and trained, they might be able to stop them from trying to attack humans. His star pupil is Bub, who can speak and remembers his past life and objects he has encountered when he was alive like books and a tape player.

This horror classic stars Lori Cardille, Joe Pilato, Greg Nicotero, Terry Alexander, Jarlath Conroy, Richard Liberty, and Sherman Howard as Bub.

