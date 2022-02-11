All Things Cricket: February 11th

- India swept three ODI’s from West Indies all by huge margins. Rohit, SKY and Shreyas Iyer were top scorers in the respective games.
- Australia won the first of five T20Is against visiting Sri Lanka. Josh Hazlewood had a 4-fer.
- White Ferns beat India in the only T20 of India’s tour of New Zealand. They are playing the first of three ODIs today.
- Multan still paces the PSL with a record of 6-1.
- Western Australia is barely ahead of Queensland atop the Sheffield Shield.
- Kind of a slow period here before the start of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Anything else happening?