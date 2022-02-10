Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2022:

All The Moons (Shudder)

Into The Wind (Netflix)

Irresponsible Season Three Premiere (Topic)

Kimi (HBO Max)

Pod Wiatr (Netflix)

Real Househusbands Of Hollywood Series Premiere (BET+)

Until Life Do Us Part Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2022:

Anne+: The Film (Netflix)Bigbug (Netflix)

Dollface Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

First Time Fixer Season Three Premiere (Magnolia)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

I Want You Back (Amazon)

Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park– Valentine’s Day Special (Shudder)

Love Is Blind Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Love And Leashes (Netflix)

Love Tactics (Netflix)

Marry Me (Peacock)

Old Flames Never Die (LMN)

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix)

Toy Boy Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 2022:

Forecasting Love & Weather (Netflix)

Line Sisters (Lifetime)

Profiled: The Black Man (Discovery+)

Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania (Discovery+)

The Cabins Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH, 2022:

Bel-Air Series Premiere (Peacock)

My Pack Life (Discovery+)

Super Bowl LVI (NBC)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2022:

Aftertaste Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Devotion, A Story Of Love And Desire (Netflix)Fishbowl Wives (Netflix)

Independent Lens: Bulletproof (PBS)

State Of The Union Season Two Premiere (Sundance TV)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH, 2022:

AI Love You (Netflix)American Experience: The American Diplomat (PBS)

Frontline: American Reckoning (PBS)

Love Is Blind Japan Series Premiere (Netflix)

Luda Can’t Cook Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Ridley Jones Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH, 2022:

Dr. Pimple Popper Season Premiere (TLC)

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

Nova: Great Mammoth Mystery (PBS)

Secrets Of Summer (Netflix)

Swap Shop Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...