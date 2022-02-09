30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 9: Karaoke!

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about karaoke! Do you have a song you love to perform every chance you get? Do you prefer solo or with others with you? What’s the best kind of place, on a stage full of people or the more private performance booth with friends?

Bonus Prompt: What was your worst karaoke disaster or performance?

