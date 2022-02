Hey folks! Here again is a space for people to talk about how you’re keeping active, plans to do so, or other matters related to health and fitness (bearing in mind–and hoping I don’t sound like a tedious Internet scold–that both come in many forms). Enjoy!

Incidentally, there is and will remain a standing invitation for people to make known if they’d prefer a different time, or day, or indeed would like to publish this thread themselves.

