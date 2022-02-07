30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 7: The. Worst. Lyrics.

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about lyrics! Our main prompt is what we want to hear what you think are some of the worst lyrics, from what they actually say to the intended meaning, or just the absolute clunkiness in how they’re presented.

Bonus Prompt: What are the worst lyrics you ever heard but were actually misheard that you learned years later?

