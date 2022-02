Today was the birthday of Israeli singer-songwriter Yael Naim. She’s best known for her Eminem collaboration “No Pause”. She was also on the Simpsons once. She beat up Bart. “No groin, no Krav Maga!”

So in honor of Yael, go get buzzed, get drunk, get crunk, get ffffed up.

