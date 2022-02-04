Job Rants Thread – 2/4/2022 – Damp Days Ahead

Hey all; Happy, Healthy, and hopefully dry, Friday –

So, for those of you who don’t follow the meteorological, it might interest you to know that U.S. has been experiencing some rather…Inclement weather in recent days. The Northeast got slammed with one of the biggest storms on-record, last week; and now the South is getting hammered, as well. For those of us currently in-recovery in the former, well, It’s certainly not as bad as last week, but that’s a bit like saying a broken nose is better than getting a foot amputated. It’s still, cold, rainy, and more than a bit windy. You know, all the conditions that make for ideal travel when rushing home on a Friday night. For those of you currently in the areas affected, I wish you all the comfort and safety possible, and for those of you currently needing to go out in it to get to and from a place of work or school, I…Need to know if you have a a spare umbrella; all of mine seem to have become inverted.

Yes, it’s again time for another episode of everyone’s favorite new show: “We Could Be Doing This From Home.” where this week, Big Wheel, our hapless, ever-seated protagonist, gets dragged down the street like Mary Poppins while trying to keep himself covered in the wind and the rain.

Yup. Even though the infrastructure still remains in place to have us all safely work from home on days like today, we’re still not allowed to do so. After all, using the internet at home costs money, and we can’t have the company footing the bill for us all the time, right? I mean, an entire day’s internet usage? Are you trying to bankrupt them?

Hell with it; I’m out. Now, If you’ll excuse me, I have to go wring out my hat. And my jacket.

And shoes.

And wheelchair.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Keep your heads down and covered, That damn groundhog screwed us over, again; so we’re not out of the woods, yet.

NB: Greetings from Future Big Wheel. This is why writing these the night before can be risky. I got word this morning that, due to weather, we’ve effectively gout ourselves a snow day. So…Rant rescinded, but still: Everyone still out there, please be careful; it’s likely going to get worse in parts, before it gets better.

