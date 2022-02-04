Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 4

Introducing today’s contestants:

Molly, a director of university communications. whose daughter “gave birth to herself”;

Sara, a 3rd grade teacher, is into karate along with her family; and

Emma, a consultant, has gotten mixed up with other people with her same name. Emma is a two-day champ with winnings of $36,999.

Jeopardy! round

DANCE PARTY // MAMMALS // ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES // NOT AN ANSWER // “R” TOWN // THE STAGE MANAGER

DD1 – $800 – “R” TOWN – On the 18th of April, 1871, the former North Chelsea, Mass. celebrated this new name with a reading of a Longfellow poem (Emma won $1,400 from her score of $2,600 to take the lead from Sara.)

Scores going into DJ: Emma $5,200, Sara $3,800, Molly $200.

Double Jeopardy!

TITLE WORD PUZZLES // HISTORIC OFFSPRING // WHEN GOOD ACTORS BREAK BAD // ON THE BEACH // BOOKS & AUTHORS // UKRAINE DROPS

DD2 – $2,000 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – Bill O’Reilly subtitled this 2012 alliterative bestseller “The End of Camelot” (Molly lost $2,000 from her total of $3,000 vs. $6,400 for Emma.)

DD3 – $800 – HISTORIC OFFSPRNG – His only legitimate heir, a son with empress Marie-Louise, died in 1832 of tuberculosis (Emma won $5,000 from her score of $15,600 vs. $1,800 for Molly.)

Scores going into FJ: Emma $24,600, Sara $4,200, Molly $5,400.

Final Jeopardy!

BEHIND THE DISNEY ATTRACTION – The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror utilizes technology developed by this company founded in 1853

Only Sara was correct on FJ. Emma dropped $7,400 to win with $17,200 for a three-day total of $54,199.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the Rufus Thomas 1970 arm-flapping two-word dance (“Funky Chicken”), the misogynistic tennis player from the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match (Bobby Riggs, played by Steve Carell in a little-seen 2017 film) or could recognize an early photo of Shirley MacLaine.

Underpriced clue of the day: Just $200 for knowing the union that stage manager Jimmy is covered by is the Directors Guild of America.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Revere? DD2 – What is “Killing Kennedy”? DD3 – Who was Napoleon? FJ – What is Otis (Elevator)?

