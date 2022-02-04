George A Romero BirthDay Thread (02/04)

Master of Horror George A Romero was born on this date in 1940. Comet TV is airing a RomeroThon today from 9am to 1pm. The movies featured are Deadtime Stories, Deadtime Stories 2, and Night of the Living Dead.

Romero had a lot to say with his movies. Most of his film’s have a nice subtle bit of social commentary to them. Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas of Pennsylvania were the backdrop for most of his films. The Steel City may be known for its bridges and sandwiches with french fries on them but it also gave birth to the zombie, first described as “ghouls” in NOTLD.

One of my favorites later in his career is Bruiser, it is criminally underrated and delves into the theme of identity and self.

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite Romero movie? If you can’t name one, give me your Top 5.

It’s Friday and I hope you are staying safe out there!

