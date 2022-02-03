Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2022:

Double Cross Season Premeire (ALLBLK)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes Of The Sky (Peacock)

Finding Ola Series Premiere (Netflix)

40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) (HBO Max)

Kid Cosmic Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza (HBO Max)

Murderville Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Killer Body With K. Michelle Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games (Discovery+)

Raised By Wolves Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Slapface (Shudder)

Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising (ABC)

Soul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice (ABC)

The Real Black Panther (NatGeo Wild)

Undercover Underage Linear TV Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

United We Drive (Fyi)

War of The Lions (NatGeo Wild)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, 2022:

Book Of Love (Amazon)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Looop Lapeta (Netflix)

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Season Five Premiere (Magnolia)

90 Day Journey Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Phat Tuesdays (Amazon)Reacher Series Premiere (Amazon)

(re)Motel Season Two Premiere (Magnolia)

Suspicion Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sweet Magnolias Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Legend Of Vox Machina (Amazon)

The Wrong High School Sweetheart (LMN)

Through My Window (A Través De Mi Ventana) (Netflix)

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH, 2022:

Jon Bon Jovi: Frontman (Reelz)

Shenmue the Animation (Adult Swim)

Single Black Female (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH, 2022:

Chikara Sakurai (One Punch Man) Season Two Premiere (Crunchyroll/Adult Swim)

Power Book IV: Force Series Premiere (Starz)

Power Book II: Ghost Season Two Finale (Starz)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH, 2022:

American Experience: Riveted-The History Of Jeans (PBS)

Independent Lens: Owned-A Tale Of Two Americas (PBS)

The Chelsea Detective Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

1000-lb. Best Friends Series Premiere (TLC)

One Thousand Years Of Slavery (Smithsonian Channel)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH, 2022:

American Masters: Marian Anderson-The Whole World In Her Hands (PBS)

Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix)

Jeopardy! National College Championship (ABC)

Love Is Blind Japan Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ms. Pat: Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH. 2022:

Catching Killers Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Disenchantment Part Four Premiere (Netflix)Farmer Wants A Wife Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Idias a Venda (Netflix)

Nova: Secrets In The Scat (PBS)

Only Jokes Allowed Series Premiere (Netflix)

Secret Love Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Big Shot Game Show Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Privilege Series Premiere (Netflix)

