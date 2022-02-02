The Book Nook’s Stuck on a Desert Island (2/2)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Imagine you’re the sole survivor of a plane crash or a sunk ship, and you manage to make it to a desert island. Luckily, as you’re a fellow book-reading nerd, you happen to have a completely waterproof bag with you, containing a single book. Because How to Get Off a Desert Island and similarly titled books take the fun out of this hypothetical situation, those do not count. The same goes for e-readers. What book would you want to bring with you to a desert island, and why?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

