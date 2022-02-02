Spoil Sports — Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley opened in theaters last Christmas. However almost no one went to see it. Now that it’s on HBO Max and Hulu, however, it should become a movie that everyone will be talking about, so come and share your thoughts on fantasy master director Guillermo del Toro’s thrilling journey into the world of film noir here.



And if you like, I’ll predict your fortune for free.

Look at those two adorable lovebirds. I’m sure this is a fell-good film!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...