February TV Preview – Streaming (Guess Which Entry I Gave Up On)

Hulu

Pam & Tommy

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor, the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

Starring: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling

Premieres February 2nd

Amazon

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Phat Tuesdays tells the unbelievable story of how Guy Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in ‘90s Los Angeles turned into a must-see, hilarious experience, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage. Loaded with exclusive interviews with comedians and celebrities who were there—either performing on stage or in the audience—and never-before-seen footage of legendary comedy sets from back in the day, Phat Tuesdays is the inspiring story of how a little experiment to help Black comedians following the tragedy of the 1992 LA riots turned into a triumphant must-see experience. The showcase regularly brought together people from all walks of life—icons and ex-cons, stars and starlets, pros and regular joes—for one purpose, laughter, and became the most popular comedy show in Hollywood during the ‘90s.

Premieres February 4th

Reacher

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

Starring: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Hugh Thompson, Kristin Kreuk, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Currie Graham, Harvey Guillén

Quick Thoughts: I once eavesdropped on two pilots in an airport Barnes & Noble complaining about how Jack Reacher was a very large man and casting Tom Cruise was an insult. I genuinely hope they’re happy and not mad about how Alan Ritchson’s hands are big but not the size of assorted poultry.

Premieres February 4th

Apple TV+

Suspicion

Five ordinary Brits are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent U.S. media mogul. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them—and are they telling the truth?

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Uma Thurman, Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, Angel Coulby, Thom Rhys Harries, Robert Glenister, Gerran Howell, Karl Johnson, Noah Emmerich

Premieres February 4th

Severance

Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Starring: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette

Premieres February 18th

HBO Max

The Girl Before

The Girl Before tells the story of Jane, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by architect –the one catch being that occupants have to abide by his list of rules. When Jane makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…

Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer

Premieres February 10th

About Last Night

This series invites three celebrity couples to join Ayesha and Stephen on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. All’s fair in love and war as personality quirks and hilarious insights are revealed. A bonus round sees the couples take on the Curry’s as they compete for an additional donation to a charity of their choice.

Premieres February 10th

Adventure of the Ring

A baseball-loving actuary and his free-spirited flight attendant girlfriend reexamine their future and what love means to them when their engagement ring is misplaced on a train and travels through the hands of other couples.

Starring: Chris Wang, Allison Lin, Denny Huang, Hangee Liou, Sun Ke-Fang, Lung Shao-Hua, Wang Chuan, Helena Hsu, Liang Cheng-Chun, Wang You-Chian, Erek Lin, Vicky Huang, Bamboo Chen, Janet Hsieh, Huang Shang-Ho

Premieres February 10th

Dream Raider

Set in the near future, Dream Raider features a misfit team of scientists and cops that are trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy that exploits human consciousness. The series opens with detectives investigating a case of missing girls and uncovers a mysterious cutting-edge technology that enables them to enter the dreamscapes of others in search of the truth.

Starring: David Wang, Vivian Hsu, Jason Wang, Weber Yang, Ellen Wu, Wu Ke-Xi, Jun Kunimura, Aggie Hsieh, Garfield Chung, Bella Wu

Premieres February 17th

Las Bravas

A Mexico-set female soccer tale.

Quick Thoughts: This is about all I could find. The HBO Max site about all the stuff that’s coming in February kept redirecting me to information about The Peacemaker. Then when I researched, I found several Las Bravas shows. I’m pretty sure it’s this one? The Mexico-set female soccer tale. Is it a docuseries? Is it a drama? Who knows? I DON’T.

Premieres February 24th

Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

A continuation of the acclaimed series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

Starring: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Alisa Reyes, Soleil Moon Frye, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Artist “A Boogie” Dubose, Asante Blackk, EJ Johnson

Peacock

Bel-Air

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Starring: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones

Premieres February 13th

Paramount+

Big Nate

Nate, a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure, Nate always finds a way to turn trouble into fun.

Premieres February 17th

Discovery+

Profiled: The Black Man

Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, Profiled: The Black Man aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present-day, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men. In addition, each episode will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning Billy Porter and more.

Premieres February 12th

The Cabins

A cast of singles throw out the rule book as they attempt to find true love. From the moment they meet, the new couples start their date by moving into their own log cabin together; every 24 hours they decide whether to extend their stay or call it quits.

Premieres February 12th

Netflix

Murderville

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville. The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

Starring: Will Arnett, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone

Premieres February 3rd

Finding Ola

After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

Starring: Hend Sabry, Hany Adel, Sawsan Badr, Nada Moussa, Mahmoud Ellisy, Khaled El Nabawy, Dalia Shawky, Aisel Ramzy, Omar Sharif, Yasmina El-Abd

Premieres February 3rd

Ideias à Venda (The Big Shot Game Show)

Four daring and creative entrepreneurs will be able to develop and show their products to a technical jury and to 100 other consumers in this reality show led by the presenter Eliana and carried out by Floresta Produções. Entrepreneurs will have to prove why their ideas deserve a chance with a good financial investment.

Starring: Eliana, Luana Génot

Premieres February 9th

Until Life Do Us Part

Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their personal crises.

Starring: Rita Loureiro, Dinarte Branco, Madalena Almeida, Diogo Martins, Henriqueta Maya, José Peixoto, Teresa Tavares, Rita Poças, Luís Lobão, José Mata, Albano Jerónimo, Lourenço Ortigão, José Condessa, José Neto

Premieres February 10th

Inventing Anna

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Starring: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney

Premieres February 11th

Twenty Five Twenty One

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Starring: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk

Premieres February 12th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Carlo and Margherita are very much in love but something creeps into their relationship and leads them to doubt everything, even themselves. Will they be able to manage the consequences of their choices?

Starring: Michele Riondino, Lucrezia Guidone

Premieres February 14th

Fishbowl Wives

Living on the top floor of a high-rise condo building overlooking an urban area with a traditional atmosphere, Sakura Hiraga gives up on her dreams after an accident and marries a beauty salon owner. Now a housewife, her life has a glamorous sheen that anyone would envy. And yet, when she is alone her heart fills with sadness. At first she loved her husband, but is met by spiteful words and physical abuse. But Sakura feels she cannot leave her marital home, and soon finds herself identifying with a “goldfish” in its bowl. One day, the “goldfish” leads to an opportunity where she meets a man. When he accepts her for who she is, Sakura is unable to hold back the feelings she has kept buried inside, and crosses a line. Is this a one-time fling? Or is it destiny?

Starring: Ryoko Shinohara, Takanori Iwata, Masanobu Ando, Kyoko Hasegawa, Wakana Matsumoto, Shizuka Nakamura, Saori Seto, Anna Ishii, Hidekazu Mashima, Shingo Fujimori, Atsuhiro Inukai, Yuki Kubota

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.

Premieres February 16th

The Cuphead Show!

Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, The Cuphead Show! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. The Cuphead Show! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

Premieres February 18th

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

Premieres February 22nd

Vikings: Valhalla

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Starring: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes

Premieres February 25th

