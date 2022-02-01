Tuesday’s Tweet round-up.

Yeehaw pardners!!! It’s the Tuesdays triple tweet round-up! Mosey on over, pull up a bale of hay, and set yourself down a while.
Just chuck that dried up ol’ cowpie over on the pile of other dried up ol’ cowpies.
See, when cattle rustlers change the brand, they try and just stamp over the old one, but a sharp eye can see right through that. (And yes, I realize she’s already voted for a bunch of judicial nominees, and she’ll probably vote for whoever is the SC nominee, but she still chaps my hide, to continue rolling with this metaphor.)
And there’s the last of the cattle into the pen. Good work, team. Clean your boots off before you go inside, smells like you stepped in a fresh cow pie. Treat animals and people and other commenters with care. And be gracious with others and yourself.