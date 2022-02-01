Tuesday’s Tweet round-up.

Yeehaw pardners!!! It’s the Tuesdays triple tweet round-up! Mosey on over, pull up a bale of hay, and set yourself down a while.

BREAKING NYT: Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines.



Trump raised it with Bill Barr in the Oval. He also directed Giuliani to call DHS about it. https://t.co/lYVNtOvexE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 1, 2022

Just chuck that dried up ol’ cowpie over on the pile of other dried up ol’ cowpies.

New financial disclosures show Kyrsten Sinema is raking in cash from big GOP donors https://t.co/LDdiTk5Hk5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 1, 2022

See, when cattle rustlers change the brand, they try and just stamp over the old one, but a sharp eye can see right through that. (And yes, I realize she’s already voted for a bunch of judicial nominees, and she’ll probably vote for whoever is the SC nominee, but she still chaps my hide, to continue rolling with this metaphor.)

The Democrats proposed federal legislation to end gerrymandering nationwide. The GOP voted unanimously against it. Now they're upset the Democrats are using the same tactic to defend themselves against its rampant abuse by the GOP? That ain't hypocrisy, dipshit, that's survival. pic.twitter.com/i1EGyzRd8x — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) February 1, 2022

And there’s the last of the cattle into the pen. Good work, team. Clean your boots off before you go inside, smells like you stepped in a fresh cow pie. Treat animals and people and other commenters with care. And be gracious with others and yourself.

