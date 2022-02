Writer and activist James Mercer Langston Hughes was born on February 1, 1902. He was a leader of the Harlem Renaissance and was of the first writers of “jazz poetry.”

Here’s one of his poems:

Harlem

What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore—

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over—

like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.

Or does it explode?

