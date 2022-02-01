February TV Preview – Network & Cable (In Which I Have a Breakdown About the Dirty Dancing Lake)

The CW

All American: Homecoming

Set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life, the series follows Simone, a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon, an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson, a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way – with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea, the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha, the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

Starring: Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker

Premieres February 21st

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Extreme

The America’s Got Talent franchise expands with this new series showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage. Contestants will vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Starring: Nikki Bella, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Travis Pastrana

Quick Thoughts: It’s probably not great that when I went to Google this, it autocompleted to “America’s Got Talent: Extreme accident”

Premieres February 21st

The Endgame

The series follows Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Starring: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, Mark Damon Espinoza

Quick Thoughts: Woo! DISCOUNT MONEY HEIST! or wait hold on…WOO! LA CASA DE PAPEL TRUCHA! I hope the FBI Agent falls in love with La Professora and they become an evil mastermind couple dedicated to pulling off heists of ever increasing complexity.

I mean…they probably won’t. Recently NBC’s been making the blandest genre shows out of the most interesting concepts. Nevertheless, I hold out hope that Dinosaur Hole will one day have dinosaurs and that this will be good.

Premieres February 21st

Law & Order

NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of Law & Order. The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Starring: Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Anthony Anderson, Odelya Halevi, Sam Waterston

Quick Thoughts: I really do like this cast but remember when NBC was gonna do a Law & Order spinoff about the defense lawyers? And then it just died a weird death and we got this instead?

Premieres February 24th

Fox

The Real Dirty Dancing

Eight celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience. Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars partner up and attempt to re-create classic scenes — including the legendary lift that cemented the film’s spot in cinematic history. Throughout the event special, Dirty Dancing‘s memorable music and unforgettable fashion transport viewers back to the magical summer in 1963. The competition also features special guest judges who help decide which celebrity couples make it through and which couples are “put in a corner.” In the end, one man and one woman are crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny,” becoming The Real Dirty Dancing champions.

Quick Thoughts: That lake dried up though. What’s that lake you’re using for the lake lift? Did you refill the lake? Is that a different lake? I don’t know how I feel about that being a different lake. Probably not overly vexed but I still wanna know what the deal with that lake is.

Also it’s just two celebs dancing together? Not like one celeb and on professional dancer to guide them and make them look good? I like Corbin Bleu as much as the next person but can we not just bring back So You Think You Can Dance?

Premieres February 1st

Comedy Central

Fairview is a half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson.

Starring: Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, Joey Romaine

Premieres February 9th

Adult Swim

Shenmue the Animation

After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan, to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong and beyond. Ryo will learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.

Premieres February 5th

History Channel

Adam Eats the 80s

From Smurf Berry Crunch to Dr. Pepper gum, the 80s was one helluva good decade when it comes to food. Now, Adam Richman will hit the road on a quest to relive his favorite decade, one delicious bite at a time. From factories that have been churning out our favorite snacks for over four decades, to hole-in-the-wall joints where iconic dishes were invented, to quirky collectors who still have a complete set of Happy Meal boxes, Adam will do what he does best: interact with people, bring passion to what he’s learning, and literally devour all things 80s. From unboxing forgotten favorites, to tracking down rarities now worth a fortune, to saluting the birth of icons, Adam will go back in time to celebrate the most iconic foods and brands of the decade.

Premieres February 27th

I Was There

Hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, the grandson of a Tuskegee Airman, the series offers an immersive trip back in time, placing Wilson at the center of some of history’s biggest events, to deconstruct how they truly unfolded. It features surprising perspectives on how a map, a dance, and fateful timing were factors in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and how cost-cutting, weather, and a spark created one of history’s worst aircraft catastrophes – the Hindenburg disaster. Each episode highlights a different moment in history. Inspired by his passion for history, Wilson is a fly on the wall as he breaks down the barrier between the audience and the action to revisit a series of critical historical events, disasters, triumphs and true stories to learn unexpected facts in an engaging, fast-moving, and often unpredictable way.

Premieres February 28th

Smithsonian Channel

One Thousand Years of Slavery — The Untold Story

This four-part limited series uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery around the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers such as Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial and Dulé Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, this special series explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history. Slated to debut every Monday in February, Courtney B. Vance lends his voice to narrate all four-episodes of the limited series.

Premieres Feb 7

Spectrum

Angela Black

Angela’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working volunteer shifts at a dog shelter, two beautiful sons and a charming, hard-working husband – Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is a victim of domestic violence. Olivier is controlling and brutal; but Angela loves him and he’s the father of her children. She covers her bruises with make- up and fabricates lies to explain away her missing teeth. Until, one day, Angela is approached by Ed – a Private Investigator – and he smashes her already strained domestic life to pieces. Ed reveals Olivier’s deepest secrets to Angela, and she is faced with horrifying truths about her husband and his betrayals being forced to take matters into her own hands.

Starring: Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman, Samuel Adewunmi

Premieres February 7th

Showtime

everything’s gonna be all white

everything’s gonna be all white explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color. From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, the docu-series delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country.

Premieres February 11th

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

The first installment of an anthology, Super Pumped tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley, the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. The series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman, Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Babak Tafti

Premieres February 27th

Epix

From

he series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Starring: Harold Perrineau, Avery Konrad, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, David Alpay, Eion Bailey, Elizabeth Moy, Elizabeth Saunders, Hannah Cheramy, Pegah Ghafoori, Ricky He, Shaun Majumder, Simon Webster

Premieres February 20th

Starz

Power Book IV: Force

The series follows Tommy Egan, as he leaves New York behind and plans to take on a city of his own: Chicago.

Starring: Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, Tommy Flanagan

Premieres February 6th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...