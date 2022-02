Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our first prompt for the month is one where we want to know your favorite solo performer and why. What drew you to them initially, your first experience of their music, and why they’ve become your favorite over the years!

Bonus Promo: What’s their best song and what’s their worst song?

