Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 16

Group 14 & 15 Results
|63.64%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Land of Blue Skies
|63.64%
|Drakengard 3
|This Silence is Mine
|63.64%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Gerudo Valley Remix (Ocarina of Time)
|50.00%
|Tearaway
|Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira]
|45.45%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Hollywood Heights
|45.45%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Homecoming Hijinx
|45.45%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Yoshi Transformed
|45.45%
|ibb & obb
|Fincity
|45.45%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Super Samurai Slice 2
|45.45%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|Bipolar Nightmare
|40.91%
|Persona 5
|Regret
|40.91%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Rustboro City
|40.91%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Riccardo
|36.36%
|Transistor
|Gold Leaf
|36.36%
|Caligula Effect
|Sadistic Queen[CyoucyoP]
|36.36%
|Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1
|Photowall [Spike]
|27.27%
|Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
|An Apple for Eve
|27.27%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Vaniville Town
|22.73%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Helm’s Deep
|Defeat
|22.73%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Reincarnation [Concert] [Yoshino Nanjo]
|18.18%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Nice To Meet You, Mr. Earthling [Pinnochio-P]
|18.18%
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Tutorial
|13.64%
|Saints Row IV
|Zinyak Reads Pride and Prejudice [J.B. Blanc]
|9.09%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Glow (All Aboard the Luminous Airship Mix)
|57.14%
|Stellaris
|Deep Space Travel
|52.38%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
|52.38%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Grave Throbbing (2-2)
|52.38%
|Stellaris
|Faster than Light [Instrumental]
|52.38%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Big Top Bop
|52.38%
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|47.62%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|The Time Travelling Ultimate Warrior
|47.62%
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|42.86%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Spaceship 2
|42.86%
|Deadbolt
|Hemolysis
|38.10%
|Splatoon
|I Am Octavio Phase 3
|33.33%
|Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep
|Flamerock Refuge
|33.33%
|Ar Nosurge
|The Light Swaying in the Ravine
|33.33%
|The Last of Us
|The Path [A New Beginning]
|28.57%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Negotiations
|28.57%
|Mario Kart 8
|Rainbow Road
|28.57%
|Proteus
|Proteus Suite II – 2
|28.57%
|Severed
|Take My Hand (Credits)
|28.57%
|Chaos Rings III
|Holding Hands
|28.57%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Riding Skiddo
|28.57%
|Persona 5
|Suspicion
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|The Maker’s Ruin
|23.81%
|Bloodborne
|Lady Maria
|9.52%
|Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio]
|Tokyo Teddy Bear [Neru]
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific