Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 16

Group 14 & 15 Results

Spoiler 63.64% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies 63.64% Drakengard 3 This Silence is Mine 63.64% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Gerudo Valley Remix (Ocarina of Time) 50.00% Tearaway Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira] 45.45% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Hollywood Heights 45.45% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Homecoming Hijinx 45.45% Yoshi’s Woolly World Yoshi Transformed 45.45% ibb & obb Fincity 45.45% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Super Samurai Slice 2 45.45% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 Bipolar Nightmare 40.91% Persona 5 Regret 40.91% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Rustboro City 40.91% Wheels of Aurelia Riccardo 36.36% Transistor Gold Leaf 36.36% Caligula Effect Sadistic Queen[CyoucyoP] 36.36% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Photowall [Spike] 27.27% Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded An Apple for Eve 27.27% Pokémon X & Y Vaniville Town 22.73% The Lord of the Rings Online: Helm’s Deep Defeat 22.73% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Reincarnation [Concert] [Yoshino Nanjo] 18.18% Project DIVA Arcade Nice To Meet You, Mr. Earthling [Pinnochio-P] 18.18% Picross 3D Round 2 Tutorial 13.64% Saints Row IV Zinyak Reads Pride and Prejudice [J.B. Blanc] 9.09% Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow (All Aboard the Luminous Airship Mix) Group 14 57.14% Stellaris Deep Space Travel 52.38% Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese) 52.38% Crypt of the NecroDancer Grave Throbbing (2-2) 52.38% Stellaris Faster than Light [Instrumental] 52.38% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Big Top Bop 52.38% Read Only Memories Welcome to Neo-SF 47.62% Kirby Planet Robobot The Time Travelling Ultimate Warrior 47.62% Nights of Azure Indignation [Art Museum] 42.86% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Spaceship 2 42.86% Deadbolt Hemolysis 38.10% Splatoon I Am Octavio Phase 3 33.33% Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep Flamerock Refuge 33.33% Ar Nosurge The Light Swaying in the Ravine 33.33% The Last of Us The Path [A New Beginning] 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Negotiations 28.57% Mario Kart 8 Rainbow Road 28.57% Proteus Proteus Suite II – 2 28.57% Severed Take My Hand (Credits) 28.57% Chaos Rings III Holding Hands 28.57% Pokémon X & Y Riding Skiddo 28.57% Persona 5 Suspicion 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Maker’s Ruin 23.81% Bloodborne Lady Maria 9.52% Project DIVA F 2nd [Live Studio] Tokyo Teddy Bear [Neru] Group 15 [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday February 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

