Spider-Man Wins The January 28th – 30th Box Office

The end of January is almost always a real bottoming out of the month for the theatrical market and this week didn’t see much of anything really coming out new that was going to change that perception. The weekend also was one where several hundred theaters were closed or working reduced hours in the northeast thanks to a blizzard that came rolling through for an all-day event on Saturday after smacking around some Mid-Atlantic states the evening before.

That leaves Spider-Man in the top position again as it adds another $11 million – its weakest weekend take since coming out on December 17th, 2021 – and bringing it to just under $736 million domestic so far, which makes it the biggest thing Sony has put out ever at this point.

The rest of the chart is pretty slime with Scream and Sing 2 coming in with some coin in the next two slots while Redeeming Love adds a little more. The King’s Man is hitting Hulu in two weeks but it’s now managed to get itself another $1.7 million to bring it closer to $34 million. The back half of the character has five films that are all under $1 million, which is very rare to see in general that it’s almost disturbing.

Will things change next weekend? It depends on if people come out for Moonfall or not or if they show up for Jackass Forever.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $11,000,000 3,675 $2,993 $735,886,280 2 Scream Paramount $7,350,000 3,518 $2,089 $62,138,780 3 Sing 2 Universal $4,800,000 3,450 $1,391 $134,508,860 4 Redeeming Love Universal $1,850,000 1,963 $942 $6,531,765 5 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $1,754,000 2,440 $719 $34,044,436 6 355, The Universal $1,400,000 2,513 $557 $13,089,625 7 American Underdog Lionsgate $1,225,000 2,113 $580 $24,782,428 8 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $770,000 1,170 $658 $128,058,897 9 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $691,187 772 $895 $11,816,739 10 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $614,000 1,335 $460 $36,035,009 11 Nightmare Alley Searchlight $534,000 1,103 $484 $10,354,514 12 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $529,305 907 $584 $52,931,792

