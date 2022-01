The Green Knight is a 2021 film by David Lowery starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Ralph Ineson. Patel plays Gawain, a nephew of King Arthur whose attempt at heroism backfires and must face almost certain doom. Adventures and surreal imagery ensue. It’s probably not a movie for everyone, but fans of unconventional fantasy might dig it. I certainly did.

