30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 30: Free space! What questions did I not ask?

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

We’ve reached the end of the 30 day Pokemon challenge. Structuring this was simultaneously very easy and very challenging. There’s so much to the series that there are tons of questions to ask, but that also means there are so many that I didn’t – about the trading card game, about the manga, about Pokemon Go, about other spinoffs, about merchandise… Heck, I could have filled up over half the challenge with “Your favorite ___ type” and I would have enjoyed hearing everyone’s opinions. I hope you enjoyed the questions that I did choose, but I thought today we could look at the questions that didn’t come up this month. What questions do you wish I had asked? And then, of course, please answer the questions asked by your peers so that, for one last day, we can all live in a Pokemon world.

Bonus prompt: Your favorite Digimon.

