The Day Thread Calls 1-8-7-7 Kars for Kids

I’m sorry. I know you’re probably having a perfectly good day so far, and that I am about to ruin it with this…

Yes, there it is. It’s in your head now. It’s driving you fucking mad. Also, why does that boy in the drawing look like the kid from Disney’s Meet the Robinsons?



The jingle from Hell has actually been around for a while–long enough for it to become a pop culture joke–and has been referenced in a pretty funny Family Guy gag…

Have a KARS FOR KIDS day, Avocados! And I’m very sorry for the earworms…

