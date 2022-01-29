Games

30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 29: What Pokemon Means To You

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

It’s been 26 years since Pokemon first came into the world, and it’s still going strong. And unless a delay has happened between me writing these prompts in December and today, the latest game should have just come out. GameFreak’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be a whole new type of game that isn’t quite a traditional RPG, but promises to usher in a new design scheme that might inform Pokemon in future games to come (and I’m betting has already inspired tons of very inspired reactions). Today let’s take a moment to reflect on the franchise, how it’s impacted you, and what it means. Share your stories of Pokemon!

Bonus prompt: What do you want to see from the franchise in the years ahead?